Committee delays Sagebrush review

In March, Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization is expected to discuss the petition submitted by residents requesting to transfer the Sagebrush territory out of Glendale Unified into the La Cañada Unified School District.

The committee canceled its Feb. 1 meeting to allow members more time to review the documents, according to a note from the committee’s secretary, Keith Crafton, to Nalini Lasiewicz, a petitioner.

Crafton said it’s expected the committee will review the petition during the committee’s next meeting on March 8 at the Los Angeles County Office of Education in Downey.

