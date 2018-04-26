The Focused Student: Screen time and learning, the sequel

And we're back with the second edition of screen time and learning. The challenge last month was to get an idea of how much time your kids spend looking at a screen per day. Any idea?
In March we addressed the biological effects and personality changes that video games and electronic screens may create after extended viewing time. Independent research shows that video games and screens can lead to an exacerbation of problems such as obsessive thoughts for students with anxiety, depression or autistic-like tendencies and symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder. Why? Because blood flow during video games goes to the back of the brain for survival rather than to the front of the brain, where reasoning skills reside. This area of the brain is, at best, not fully developed until a person's mid-20s. Interfering with that development is hardly a prescription for success.
In the "normal" child, excessive screen use has been associated with inattentiveness, poor impulse control and difficulties in organizing activities, which in turn affects schoolwork, grades, creativity and curiosity. In other words, excessive screen time begins to deteriorate the imagination. It's like seeing a movie before reading the book. The book lets the reader imagine the scenes and story. The movie is the story, whether or not it accurately portrays what was in the book.
According to research, changes in behavior and function can be seen almost immediately in children who go screen -free, and the changes persist. These improvements include better moods and sleep patterns, better grades, fewer meltdowns and better interactions with people. Over the years, studies show students accepting greater responsibility, stabilizing emotions and exhibiting better self-awareness.
So what do we do about that?
This is the hard part. As a parent, you have to take control. If you don't see any of the above symptoms, then perhaps there is nothing to worry about. If you do, then begin to pull the plug on the screen. It will probably be painful at first, but give it some time, and you should see benefits.
Screen withdrawal is a tricky subject because some uses (including schoolwork) are essential. You'll need to construct a plan that works for your child. Try dividing it into permitted/essential and optional uses and allotting a set period of time for the latter to be spent as your child sees fit. The goal is to create a positive rather than punitive experience.
Replace the hours of released screen time with something that is active such as board or card games, a walk, a hike or sports. Make sure your child is physically and mentally engaged in something. Encourage face-to-face activities with peers as a substitute for social media. Field trips to the zoo, parks, museums or other outings may be great for weekends. Inspire your child to dream about things.
If you're interested in more in-depth information about digital devices and children's learning, I recommend "Reset Your Child's Brain" by Victoria L. Dunckley, M.D.
Good luck and keep me posted.
ROBERT FRANK is the executive director of the Hillside School and Learning Center in La Cañada. He holds a master's of science degree in special education and has more than 40 years of teaching experience. His column appears on the last Thursday of each month. He can be reached at frank@hillsideforsuccess.org.