The Focused Student: Screen time and learning, the sequel

In March we addressed the biological effects and personality changes that video games and electronic screens may create after extended viewing time. Independent research shows that video games and screens can lead to an exacerbation of problems such as obsessive thoughts for students with anxiety, depression or autistic-like tendencies and symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder. Why? Because blood flow during video games goes to the back of the brain for survival rather than to the front of the brain, where reasoning skills reside. This area of the brain is, at best, not fully developed until a person's mid-20s. Interfering with that development is hardly a prescription for success.