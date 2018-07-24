The Focused Student: Thinking beyond the traditional

Another idea, and it’s not new because Pasadena Unified has done it for years, is an academy school or classes. Students would take core classes in the morning and then go to the “academy” for specialty training in an academic or vocational realm of their choosing. Two potential partners locally could be the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, just up the street from four area high schools, and/or USC-Verdugo Hills Hospital. One would be a science academy and the other would be a medical academy. There are blueprints for such a structure already out there. Both venues would offer an exciting and wide range of opportunities for students, and would provide a unique and nontraditional learning environment that didn’t look like “school.”