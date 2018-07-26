La Cañada teen’s summer exchange trip to Spain an eye-opener

Yet as comforting as the similarities were, it has been the pronounced differences that have worked to make this trip meaningful. Meals here, for example, have an importance that far surpass sustenance. Meals seem to be the foundation of companionship here, as conversations prolong far past the food is finished. Hours can easily pass as the people sip on their cervezas and catch each other up on their lives. This is so unlike mealtimes in the United States, where it often seems like a chore to get lunch hurried and over with. However, what I’ve come to find in my years of traveling is that the unexpected makes the most memorable aspects of a journey.