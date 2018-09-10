Unexpected 6 a.m. commotion prompts powerful thoughts

In its 72 years it is probably safe to say that Lone Grove Way has never seen anything like it and certainly not at 7 o'clock on an otherwise perfectly normal morning. Lone Grove is a minute cul-de-sac with only one house on it and backs up on to the national forest in profoundly quiet Angeles Crest Estates, the houses bordering Angeles Crest Highway opposite the golf course. I'd say it has claims to being the least-used paved road in California.