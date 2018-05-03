La Cañada’s cup runneth over

Now, I admit I am a little bit late to this party. However, the fact that it is going to happen suggests that many La Cañadans either ignored the whole issue believing that the City Council would do the right thing, they simply didn't know about it until it was too late (that's me), or they just plain didn't care (very small contingent of "I don't cares" in our unique town). Either way, I am going to spend the rest of this op-ed writing about the financial atrocity that is taking place with the relocation of City Hall. It's not too late to stop this $15-million-plus self indulgence dead in its tracks.