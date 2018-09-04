La Cañada Flintridge Sister Cities Assn. invites students in grades 7-12 to upcoming meeting

The La Cañada Sister Cities Assn. has a citywide youth program with students from all four La Cañada high schools, public and private, as its members. This year we are also welcoming junior high students to the group. Students have an opportunity to join an international awareness organization that provides youth the opportunity to develop leadership skills and a unique appreciation of cultures. The youth group has an executive board elected by their peers that plans and organizes programs for the year. The youth group also sends delegates to the International Leadership Summit, which takes place in the summer in the U.S. as well as sends and hosts students to and from Spain as part of our summer exchange program.
We are happy to announce our 2018-19 Sister Cities Youth Group Executive Board comprised of students from four area high schools: President Jack Applebaum (LCHS), Vice Presidents Tomas Quiroz (St. Francis) and Christian Chung (LCHS), Treasurer David Kim (Flintridge Prep), Secretary Grace Fontes (Mayfield) and Membership Chair Justin Knapp (LCHS).
We welcome all 7/12 students who attend La Cañada schools or reside in La Cañada to come to our first Sister Cities youth group meeting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16. It will be held at the Community Center, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, in the back room near the basketball court. We will hear from three of our students who went to our sister city, Villanueva de La Cañada in Spain, and seven of our students who attended the Youth Leadership Summit in Aurora, Colo. Please attend the meeting and come with any questions you may have about the Summer Internship Program or our Youth Exchange Program. We look forward to welcoming you! Delicious sweet treats will be served.
Questions? Contact Jack Applebaum at japplebaum19@mylcusd.net.
Tamar Tujian
Group Advisor
La Cañada Flintridge Sister Cities Assn.