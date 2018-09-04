La Cañada Flintridge Sister Cities Assn. invites students in grades 7-12 to upcoming meeting

We welcome all 7/12 students who attend La Cañada schools or reside in La Cañada to come to our first Sister Cities youth group meeting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16. It will be held at the Community Center, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, in the back room near the basketball court. We will hear from three of our students who went to our sister city, Villanueva de La Cañada in Spain, and seven of our students who attended the Youth Leadership Summit in Aurora, Colo. Please attend the meeting and come with any questions you may have about the Summer Internship Program or our Youth Exchange Program. We look forward to welcoming you! Delicious sweet treats will be served.