Mailbag: Readers weigh in on Marshall Tuck’s candidacy and Prop. 3 on November ballot

Because Tuck has done the work, he knows what it will take to bring real change to our public schools. He knows schools are smothered in red tape, and that we need local decision-making and innovation. He knows schools need adequate funding, and that we need to cut bureaucracy and get dollars to classrooms. And he knows we need to invest in educators — renovating training programs, modernizing work rules and doing whatever we can to put a high quality teacher in front of every child.