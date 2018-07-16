Thoughts from Dr. Joe: Local woman recalls childhood in Holland during war

To Ella, the realities of a Holocaust are real. She vividly described Jewish citizens from the town standing in the street, a holding center for Hitler’s final solution. They would be dressed in overcoats and carrying suitcases. Each wore a yellow star identifying them as Jewish. She recalls German soldiers marching them in columns of twos toward the train station and then she’d watch them board the boxcars for their one-way trip to Auschwitz.