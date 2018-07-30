Thoughts from Dr. Joe: Park outing inspires musings on unity during these divisive times

What I find interesting is observing the continuance of what you might call La Cañada life. One that I found particularly nostalgic this past Sunday was a rite of passage. I remember when our girls were young children, they were affixed to Kaitzer and me as they dared not venture from the picnic blanket. But then, on one Music in the Park afternoon, the girls stepped from the blanket and together with the Christensen, Alexander and Rivett girls disappeared into the melee not to be seen again throughout the concert. J.R.R. Tolkien was right, “It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out of your door. You step into the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there is no knowing where you might be swept off to.”