Sports Roundup: La Cañada softball blanks San Marino

SOFTBALL
La Cañada 10, San Marino 0: Starting pitcher Holly Stoner tossed a no-hitter to spur the host Spartans in a Rio Hondo League contest Friday. La Cañada is 12-1-1, 6-0 in league.
BASEBALL
St. Francis 6, Crespi 5: St. Francis got a walk-off single from Brendan Durfee in the bottom of the seventh inning that scored Hayden Byrnes to record a Mission League win Friday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Golden Knights (7-10, 2-4 in league) got a complete-game effort from pitcher Chris Stamos, who scattered eight hits and struck out seven. Durfee had three hits and scored three runs for St. Francis.
BOYS' TENNIS
La Cañada 13, South Pasadena 5: The visiting Spartans picked up a Rio Hondo League win Friday. La Cañada improved to 7-2, 3-1 in league.
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Marymount 66, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 51: The Tologs dropped to 1-3 in Mission League action in close meet at Loyola High on Thursday.
Freshman Madison Leroy won two events, the 100-meters in 13.55 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 53.55.
Sophomore Lauren Bolte captured the 200 in 27.42, while sophomore Lauren Nettels claimed the 3,200 in 11:58.08 and the team's 400 relay was victorious in 4:50.23.
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Loyola 96, St. Francis 31: The Golden Knights dropped a Mission League track meet Thursday evening.
St. Francis is 1-3 in league, though the squad picked up three individual victories.
Junior Matthew Molina clinched the 110-meter hurdles (15.30 seconds) and high jump (6 feet, 4 inches), while senior Andrew Monarrez captured the long jump (21-10).