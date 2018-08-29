Sports Roundup: La Cañada boys’ water polo dispatches Burroughs

BOYS’ WATER POLO
La Cañada 14, Burroughs 4: The Spartans easily handled the Indians in earning the nonleague victory Tuesday afternoon on the road.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Arcadia 13, La Cañada 5: The host Spartans (1-1) dropped a nonleague match Monday.
Sophie McKenzie won two sets in singles, 6-0, 6-1, for La Cañada.
Flintridge Prep 10, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 8: The host Rebels posted a nonleague win Tuesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Alemany, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9: DanielleThomas-Nathan had 15 kills and Peyton DeJardin added 14 to lift the Tologs to a nonleague win Monday on the road.
Sacred Heart improved to 4-0.