Sports Roundup: La Cañada boys’ water polo dispatches Burroughs

By From Staff Reports
Aug 28, 2018 | 9:40 PM

BOYS’ WATER POLO

La Cañada 14, Burroughs 4: The Spartans easily handled the Indians in earning the nonleague victory Tuesday afternoon on the road.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Arcadia 13, La Cañada 5: The host Spartans (1-1) dropped a nonleague match Monday.

Sophie McKenzie won two sets in singles, 6-0, 6-1, for La Cañada.

Flintridge Prep 10, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 8: The host Rebels posted a nonleague win Tuesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Alemany, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9: DanielleThomas-Nathan had 15 kills and Peyton DeJardin added 14 to lift the Tologs to a nonleague win Monday on the road.

Sacred Heart improved to 4-0.

