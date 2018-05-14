Flintridge Prep baseball gets postseason nod

Since arriving at Flintridge Prep in 2013, coach Guillermo Gonzalez has taken the school's baseball team to new heights.
It culminated with the Rebels winning the program's first CIF Southern Section championship in 2015. Pitcher/outfielder Aidan Schraeder and pitcher/infielder Nick Davis are the only holdovers from that title squad.
Flintridge Prep will look to embark on another long playoff journey when it opens the CIF Southern Section Division V playoffs at Highland on Friday.
The CIF Southern Section office unveiled its playoff pairings for all seven divisions Monday. All games are set to begin at 3:15 p.m. unless another time is agreed upon.
Flintridge Prep (14-8) finished third in the Prep League behind Pasadena Poly and Rio Hondo Prep. Highland (14-12) took second in the Golden League behind Quartz Hill.
"It's a different kind of squad that we've had compared to the last few seasons," Gonzalez said. "We still have Aidan and Nick here and a lot of the players are asking them about what it's like to compete in the playoffs. The players rely on Aidan and Nick for their input.
"We would have liked to have had some more wins [in the regular season] and finished higher in league. We have some guys coming back from injuries and we now have a few days to prepare."
The winner of the Flintridge Prep-Highland contest will take on Westminster La Quinta or Temple City in a second-round contest May 22. Westminster La Quinta (17-9) finished second in the Garden Grove League behind Rancho Alamitos. Temple City (12-10-2) was third in the Rio Hondo League behind Monrovia and San Marino.
La Cañada and St. Francis didn't qualify for the playoffs.
Twitter: @TCNCharlesRich