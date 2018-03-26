All-CIF honors had by three local girls' basketball players

Kaitlyn Chen, Sofia Gonzalez and Tess Oakley-Stilson brought plenty of excitement to La Cañada Flintridge.
Chen and Gonzalez helped Flintridge Prep win the Prep League championship and advance to the CIF Southern Section Division III-A championship game. Oakley-Stilson paved the way for La Cañada to capture its third straight Rio Hondo League crown.
The group capped their excellent seasons and picked up postseason hardware after earning All-CIF Southern Section accolades Monday.
Chen and Gonzalez picked up first-team honors and Oakley-Stilson received a Division II-A second-team nod.
Chen, a sophomore forward who was selected the league's most valuable player, contributed 20 points per game. She also averaged 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.4 assists per game. She averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game in the playoffs. Fourth seed Flintridge Prep (24-8, 10-0 in league) fell to second seed Beverly Hills in the championship game and qualified for the CIF State Division III tournament.
"To me, Kaitlyn is the epitome of going out there and doing the right things," said Flintridge Prep co-coach Kevin Kiyomura, who shares the coaching chores with Jayme Chan Kiyomura. "The personal accolades will come and she's become a complete player.
"She can shoot, pass, rebound and defend and does everything very well. She's definitely going to be a big part of the team going forward."
Gonzalez, a freshman guard, dazzled in the backcourt for the Rebels.
Gonzalez averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest to receive an all-league nod.
"Sofia found a way to close out games," Kiyomura said. "She picked up the scoring slack and kept improving on defense."
Oakley-Stilson contributed a team-leading 14 points per game along with five rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.1 assists as a senior guard.
Oakley-Stilson was the Rio Hondo League Most Valuable Player and helped the Spartans (23-5, 10-0) reach the second round of the playoffs.
"I'm very proud of Tess and all tht she has accomplished over her four years in the program," said Sarah Beattie, who resigned as La Cañada coach following the season. "This recognition from the other coaches in our division is a great cap to her outstanding career, and I could not think of another player who is more deserving."
