Flintridge Prep softball duo receives All-CIF accolades

It proved to be quite a season for the Flintridge Prep softball team, which featured eight freshmen.
While the Rebels finished fourth in the Prep League, it was the CIF Southern Section Division VII where they served noticed. Upstart Flintridge Prep received a wild-card entry and marched to the second round of the playoffs.
Along the way, Flintridge Prep received spectacular seasons from Emma Stellar and Melissa Grande, both of whom were bestowed with All-CIF first-team accolades after the CIF Southern Section office unveiled All-CIF first-team squads for all seven divisions Monday.
“They definitely put up some great stats and it’s just awesome for our program moving forward,” Flintridge Prep coach Julie Mejia said. “They were the co-most valuable players of our team. I’m just happy for both of them.”
Flintridge Prep finished 11-8, 6-6 in league. It posted playoff victories against Coastal Christian and Santa Clarita Valley International before falling to San Gabriel Mission.
Stellar, a catcher, made a smooth transition as a freshman and posted some outstanding numbers.
Stellar batted .548 with eight home runs, 33 runs and 39 runs batted in. She also recorded 11 doubles, three triples, eight stolen bases an on-base percentage of .600 and a superb slugging percentage of 1.210.
“When you look at Emma, you could see her skills were awesome,” Mejia said. “She had a remarkable season and led our team in just about every category.
“It’s her leadership skills that really stand out and she’s just a terrific teammate. She’ll continue to get better.”
Grande, a junior center fielder/shortstop, batted .517 with 28 runs and 25 RBI. Grande finished with 11 doubles, 11 stolen bases and a .592 on-base percentage.
“With Melissa, it’s about being versatile and being a great athlete,” Mejia said. “She always found a way to get that big hit.
“She also covered a lot of ground playing two tough positions. She also provides solid leadership.”