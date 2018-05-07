La Cañada, St. Francis boys' tennis team hit road for playoff openers

Having finished second in the Rio Hondo League, it was likely the La Cañada High boys' tennis team would face a league champion in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division I playoffs.
That proved to be the case for the La Cañada, which learned it will travel to face Beverly Hills on Wednesday after the CIF Southern Section office released its postseason pairings for all five divisions Monday.
"If you don't win league, then you are probably going to get a champion from the Ocean or Bay leagues," said La Cañada coach Will Moravec, whose team finished behind San Marino. "It happened a couple of years ago when we had to go to Santa Monica.
"There are no easy matches in Division I. We had that tough loss to San Marino toward the end of the season. Had we won, then maybe the playoffs would have opened up for us. We are playing well and we had some success at the league tournament last week."
Beverly Hills (7-5) captured the Ocean League title.
La Cañada freshman Ryan Morgan won the league's singles championship and the doubles team of Ian and Nick Lee reached the doubles final.
La Cañada and St. Francis were the only two local squads to qualify for the playoffs. All matches are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, unless a change is agreed upon.
The winner of the La Cañada-Beverly Hills match will face Mira Costa (19-1) or Valencia Valencia (17-4) in a second-round match Friday. Mira Costa won the Bay League championship and Valencia was second in the Foothill League behind West Ranch.
St. Francis will make its fifth postseason appearance in the last six years after finishing third in the Mission League behind Harvard-Westlake and Loyola. The Golden Knights didn't qualify for the playoffs last season.
St. Francis will take the 50-mile trek to Orange County to face Canyon, which won the North Hills League crown.
St. Francis coach Ron Zambrano said the Golden Knights, who have been hobbled with injuries and illness recently, expect to be completely healthy entering the contest.
"It will be good to have a full team ready to play," Zambrano said. "It's good timing and it's great to be back in the playoffs.
"We do have a pretty young team, so we'll see how they can handle the pressure of playing in a do-or-die situation like the playoffs. You have to start somewhere."
The Golden Knights will have junior singles player Ian Freer back in the lineup after recovering from a cold. Freer and his brother, Jack, were the All-Area Doubles Team of the Year a season ago.
The St. Francis-Anaheim Canyon winner will meet St. Margaret's Episcopal (11-4) or Crossroads (9-3) in a second-round match Friday. St. Margaret's and Crossroads finished second in the Academy and Gold Coast leagues, respectively.
