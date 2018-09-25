Weekly Football Previews: St. Francis vs. Mayfair; Flintridge Prep vs. Thacher

OUTLOOK: St. Francis will remain on the road after notching its first road win last week. Though the Golden Knights were without injured running back Kevin Armstead, they’ve found a sound replacement in freshman Max Garrison. Garrison finished with five touchdowns, all in the first half, to lift St. Francis to its second win in a row. Garrison scored four rushing touchdowns and has tallied seven in the last two games. He rushed for 165 yards in 16 carries to provide a jolt for the Golden Knights, who will likely have Armstead back this week. Receiver Tanner Tomko caught seven passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Darius Perantes completed 19 of 25 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Mayfair which competes in the Suburban League, has won two consecutive contests. Last week, Mayfair trailed, 16-14, at halftime before scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 28-16 lead. Quarterback Joshua Calvin tossed three touchdown passes for the Monsoons, including two to Jordan Brown.