Weekly Football Previews: St. Francis vs. Mayfair; Flintridge Prep vs. Thacher

ST. FRANCIS VS. MAYFAIR
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: La Mirada High
RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 3-2; the Monsoons are 5-1
LAST WEEK: St. Francis defeated Harvard-Westlake, 48-27, Mayfair defeated Gahr, 35-22
OUTLOOK: St. Francis will remain on the road after notching its first road win last week. Though the Golden Knights were without injured running back Kevin Armstead, they’ve found a sound replacement in freshman Max Garrison. Garrison finished with five touchdowns, all in the first half, to lift St. Francis to its second win in a row. Garrison scored four rushing touchdowns and has tallied seven in the last two games. He rushed for 165 yards in 16 carries to provide a jolt for the Golden Knights, who will likely have Armstead back this week. Receiver Tanner Tomko caught seven passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Darius Perantes completed 19 of 25 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Mayfair which competes in the Suburban League, has won two consecutive contests. Last week, Mayfair trailed, 16-14, at halftime before scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 28-16 lead. Quarterback Joshua Calvin tossed three touchdown passes for the Monsoons, including two to Jordan Brown.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis and Mayfair will meet for the first time since Nov. 14, 2014, when St. Francis posted a 49-14 home win in a CIF Southern Section Southeast Division first-round contest.
FLINTRIDGE PREP VS. THACHER
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Thacher High
RECORDS: The Rebels are 2-1; the Toads are 1-2
LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep lost to Villanova Prep, 37-35; Thacher defeated Windward, 34-20
OUTLOOK: In eight-man football, Flintridge Prep appeared rusty at times in suffering its first loss of the season last week. Quarterback John Lytle had an impressive appearance, completing 22 of 34 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Ben Grable caught 11 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns and teammate Zach Kim had seven receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels. Thacher will be the second team from the Mount Pinos League that Flintridge Prep will face so far this dseason. The Toads have struggled on defense, surrendering 37.3 points per tilt.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Flintridge Prep and Thacher have split the last two games, with Flintridge Prep registering a 22-20 home win last season.
LA CAÑADA ON BYE WEEK
The Spartans (1-5) wrapped up nonleague play Thursday with a 47-13 loss on the road against Pioneer. La Cañada will next take on host San Marino on Oct. 5 to open Rio Hondo League play.