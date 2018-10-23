Weekly Football Previews: La Cañada vs.Temple City; St. Francis vs. Crespi; Flintridge Prep vs. Chadwick

OUTLOOK: In eight-man football, Flintridge Prep will face its biggest challenge in the Prep League entering its final regular-season game. Flintridge Prep is tied for second with Windward and trails Chadwick by one game in league. A victory by the Rebels, who lost to Windward on Oct. 20, would give them a share of the league championship. Flintridge Prep has impressed on offense, scoring a mind-boggling 432 points in seven games (61.7 points per game). The Rebels went to work against Milken Community, jumping out to a 38-20 lead and then blanking the hosts in the second half. Flintridge Prep quarterback John Lytle, a senior, completed six of 10 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns. The Rebels received 151 yards rushing in 20 carries and four touchdowns from running back Alex Payne. John Stetson intercepted a pass and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown for Flintridge Prep, which forced three turnovers. Chadwick claimed a share of the league crown with its come-from-behind home victory against Windward. Chadwick trailed, 21-18, after the third quarter before closing out with a 21-point fourth. The Dolphins have been paced by quarterback Alex Losso, who has passed for more than 600 yards and 10 touchdowns. On the ground, the Dolphins have been anchored by running backs Otyan Hamlin and Zach Goodman. Hamlin and Goodman have each scored more than 10 touchdowns for the Dolphins, who are averaging 62.1 points per tilt. The Dolphins and Rebels are ranked third and 10th, respectively, in CIF Southern Section Division I.