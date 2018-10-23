Weekly Football Previews: La Cañada vs.Temple City; St. Francis vs. Crespi; Flintridge Prep vs. Chadwick

LA CANADA VS. TEMPLE CITY
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Temple City High
RECORDS: The Spartans are 1-8, 0-3 in the Rio Hondo League; the Rams are 3-5, 1-2
LAST WEEK: La Cañada lost to South Pasadena, 27-13; Temple City lost to San Marino, 68-14
OUTLOOK: The Spartans have a chance to finish the season on a high note when they hit the road for their season and league finale. La Cañada is currently fifth in the five-team league. It is likely the Spartans won’t qualify for the CIF Southern Section playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. La Cañada will also be looking to break a seven-game league losing streak. Last week, The Spartans’ offense mustered 264 yards through the air, its first 200-yard performance this season. Senior quarterback Matt Bromley finished 18 for 28 passing for 264 yards and two interceptions. Junior Walker Baggett led the receivers with five catches for 76 yards. Junior running back Mario Colon paced the ground game with six carries for 37 yards and scored the opening Spartans touchdown. The Rams will counter with junior quarterback Alex Vera, senior running back Samuel Jackimowicz and senior receiver Daniel Centeno.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: La Cañada ranks last among league teams in points scored per game with nine, while Temple City averages 14.7.
FLINTRIDGE PREP VS. CHADWICK
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Flintridge Prep
RECORDS: The Rebels are 4-3, 1-1 in Prep League; the Dolphins are 7-0, 2-0
LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep defeated Milken Community, 68-20; Chadwick defeated Windward, 39-29
OUTLOOK: In eight-man football, Flintridge Prep will face its biggest challenge in the Prep League entering its final regular-season game. Flintridge Prep is tied for second with Windward and trails Chadwick by one game in league. A victory by the Rebels, who lost to Windward on Oct. 20, would give them a share of the league championship. Flintridge Prep has impressed on offense, scoring a mind-boggling 432 points in seven games (61.7 points per game). The Rebels went to work against Milken Community, jumping out to a 38-20 lead and then blanking the hosts in the second half. Flintridge Prep quarterback John Lytle, a senior, completed six of 10 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns. The Rebels received 151 yards rushing in 20 carries and four touchdowns from running back Alex Payne. John Stetson intercepted a pass and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown for Flintridge Prep, which forced three turnovers. Chadwick claimed a share of the league crown with its come-from-behind home victory against Windward. Chadwick trailed, 21-18, after the third quarter before closing out with a 21-point fourth. The Dolphins have been paced by quarterback Alex Losso, who has passed for more than 600 yards and 10 touchdowns. On the ground, the Dolphins have been anchored by running backs Otyan Hamlin and Zach Goodman. Hamlin and Goodman have each scored more than 10 touchdowns for the Dolphins, who are averaging 62.1 points per tilt. The Dolphins and Rebels are ranked third and 10th, respectively, in CIF Southern Section Division I.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Flintridge Prep is 1-1 against Chadwick since becoming an eight-man squad in 2016. The Rebels and Dolphins were members of the Prep League when they competed at the 11-man level.
ST. FRANCIS VS. CRESPI
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: St. Francis High
RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 5-4. 1-1 in Angelus League; the Celts are 3-6, 0-2
LAST WEEK: St. Francis lost to Cathedral, 31-17; Crespi lost to Salesian, 24-21
OUTLOOK: St. Francis saw its bid to win the Angelus League outright foiled following its defeat to host Cathedral. The Golden Knights will turn their attention to trying to gain a share of the league crown in the final game of the regular season. A St. Francis win against Crespi and a Cathedral loss to Salesian would give it a split of the league championship. A Cathedral victory versus Salesian, tied for second with St. Francis, would give it an outright league title. St. Francis last won league in 2014. St. Francis senior quarterback Darius Perrantes completed 16 of 32 passes for 180 yards and an interception last week. Receiver Tanner Tomko caught nine passes for 104 yards for the Golden Knights, who got 92 yards rushing in 24 carries and one touchdown from running back Kevin Armstead. Armstead scored a touchdown to tie it at 14 late in the second quarter. Crespi suffered its fourth loss in a row following a double-overtime home defeat against Salesian. The Celts’ last win came Sept. 28, when it posted a 26-23 intersectional win against El Camino Real. During its losing skid, Crespi has allowed an average of 40 points per contest. The Celts are a newcomer to the league after previously competing in the Mission League.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis and Crespi last met in 2008, when Crespi recorded a 34-0 nonleague victory.