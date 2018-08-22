Girls' Golf Preview: New coach, new league for La Cañada

Hasan Doxey is not a new fixture in the city of La Cañada Flintridge.
Doxey is a former standout player at Flintridge Prep, winning a Prep League championship for the Rebels in 2007.
Doxey is back on the golf scene in the city, as he takes over as coach at La Cañada High.
At Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, the team did lose some players to graduation, but looks for improvement.
Here is a closer look at the teams.
LA CAÑADA
The Spartans lost their best golfer from a year ago, Rachel Oh, who earned All-Area honors. She recorded an average of 37.8 and 39.9 in Pacific League and placed third.
“We have a good amount of talent and we have some good players,” Doxey said. “I know that we did lose our best player from last year, Rachel, but we have some good young players coming in. Also, I think that we have a pretty deep team with a lot of different grades and age groups.
“They have been practicing in preparation for the season. It is really a positive group of players and overall I feel like everybody is looking to gave fun.”
One of the Spartans’ key returners is senior Maddie Kang, a former All-Area Player of the Year. She will be joined by sophomore Lena Kim, sophomore Christina Oh and sophomore Sarah Paek.
This season, La Cañada will make the move from the Pacific League to the Rio Hondo League.
“I expect some good competition from the Rio Hondo League, which has some pretty good teams,” Doxey said. “It is going to be a little different because we’re used to playing some other teams, but I think this will be good for us. Our boys’ team already plays in the Rio Hondo League.”
FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART ACADEMY
Coach Ric Moore begins his fourth season with the Tologs. Under Moore, Flintridge Sacred Heart will look for continued improvement despite having lost four players to graduation.
“It will be somewhat of a rebuild, but that’s OK,” said Moore, who is the director of instruction at San Gabriel Country Club in San Gabriel and a former head professional at Chevy Chase Country Club in Glendale. “There will be a lot of opportunities for them to perform.
“Mission League will be tough again. Harvard-Westlake should have a dominate team and [Sherman Oaks] Notre Dame will be good again. Alemany, Marlborough and us will be rebuilding. Our players are motivated and want to play well.”
The Tologs have put most of their starting lineup together and it will include juniors Jenny Wang and Kiko Mu and sophomores Sophia Wilson and Katelyn Hsu.