Baffert, Justify race to Preakness win, triumph away from Triple Crown

What is starting to look like a historic run continued for La Cañada Flintridge resident and super trainer Bob Baffert at Saturday's 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Baffert's blazing 3-year-old colt Justify captured the second leg of the Triple Crown with a victory in half a length over Bravazo while emerging from a battle with fourth-place Good Magic on a soggy course and very foggy day after entering the race as the 1-2 favorite.
"It was a nailbiter," Baffert told the press after the race. "They put it to us. That was a good horse [Good Magic] and it was like they had their own private match race. Somebody had to give and I'm glad it wasn't us."
Justify, ridden by jockey Mike Smith, has now won the first two legs of the Triple Crown after having captured the Kentucky Derby two weeks earlier at Churchill Downs.
While Justify had to hold off 19 horses at the Derby, the 3-year-old this time only had to deal with seven challengers. With the win, Justify claimed $900,000 of the $1.5 million purse.
Justify improved to 5-0 in a somewhat miraculous journey as the horse began his racing career this year and won his maiden race at Santa Anita on Feb. 18.
"I'm so happy that we got it done," Baffert said. "He's just a great horse, to handle all that pressure and keep on running. He had to really work for it and I'm happy for the horse and Mike and all the connections that we pulled it out. They ran fast; I've never had one run that fast here. It took a lot out of me, but I'm just glad … everybody came to see a good horse race. It was a great horse race. Good Magic, I tip my hat to him. He made us really work. He's a really good horse."
All that separates Justify from immortality is a victory at the Belmont Stakes on the 1 1/2-mile long course on June 9 in Elmont, NY.
While Justify is making his first go-around at a Triple Crown, Baffert has been here before.
The trainer broke a 37-year drought with American Pharoah as the horse won the Triple Crown and Grand Slam.
The Triple Crown title was the first for Baffert, who had missed in 1997 and 1998 after horses Silver Charm and Real Quiet won the first two legs, but finished second at Belmont.
