La Cañada football still searching for first win

LA CAÑADA — The La Cañada High football team was looking to get into the win column when it hosted Fillmore in a nonleague game Friday evening.
When the clock finally ticked off the final seconds, the Spartans were still without that elusive win.
La Cañada wasn’t able to do much on offense against the Flashes, and the result was a 32-0 loss.
La Cañada drops to 0-4 and saw its winles streak, that dates back to 2016, increase to 14 games.
Quarterback Jake Saviers ran for two touchdowns to lead visiting Fillmore in a battle of Division 13 teams.
Senior Joe Travis led La Cañada on the ground with 75 yards in 21 carries. Cameron Carey chipped in with 45 yards in 10 carries.
Fillmore (3-1) built a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Bryce Nunez led the way with 117 yards in 17 carries and two touchdowns. Nunez scored on a two-yard run in the first quarter and a 20-yard run in the third quarter.
Fillmore had short fields all night as La Cañada had problems with its punting game. After a bad snap Ricky Calderon returned a punt that traveled zero yards for a 31-yard touchdown.
The Spartans defense stiffened in the second quarter, holding the Flashes scoreless. Dezin Delgatty spearheaded the defense with an interception in the end zone late in the second quarter to thwart a Fillmore scoring opportunity.
“Our morale was much better this week. Our line was in it and the holes were opening up,” La Cañada’s Joe Travis said “We're getting there but we have to learn to finish off drives. We're excited for next week.”
Saviers completed 10 of 23 passes for 131 yards. Saviers scored on an eight-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 26-yard run for a score in the third quarter for the Flashes.
Quarterback Matt Bromley completed four of 15 passes for 20 yards to lead La Cañada in the air. Efrem Rivera came on in the fourth quarter and completed his only pass for 16 yards.
La Cañada’s deepest penetration of the game came on a nine-play drive to Fillmore's 3-yard line, but the Spartans turned the ball over on downs with 4:06 left in the fourth quarter as Travis was stacked up just short of the goal line.
“Our defense worked hard and kept fighting. It was a good night because we were resilient,” La Cañada coach Jason Sarceda said. “Joe Travis is a good kid and really fast and Cameron was good tonight. If we button up a few small things we'll be alright.”