La Cañada football has no answer for Santa Paula

LA CAÑADA — It didn’t recover the game’s opening kickoff, and it was almost over before it even started.
La Cañada High football’s home opener ended in a 51-6 defeat largely due to mistakes such as the first one by its special teams unit to start the contest.
Fundamental mistakes are heightened as the Spartans weren’t quite at the same level talent-wise as Friday night’s opponent, Santa Paula, which quickly capitalized on the muffed return to take an early lead en route to 23 unanswered first-quarter points.
Admittedly a transitional season, the Spartans are focusing on the positives.
“We gotta take away what we did well,” second-year Spartans Coach Jason Sarceda said. “Our offensive line made some nice pulls; our sophomore [Dezin Delgatty] gave us six with a nice catch. He’s playing both sides for us.
“We gotta fix the small things and the mental errors.”
The versatile Delgatty has scored a touchdown on offense and defense already this season.
On Friday night, the Spartans (0-2) struggled in all facets, not just special teams. Their defense allowed 466 yards, while their offense gained 131.
Santa Paula faced little resistance in moving the ball on the ground or through the air. A passing attack with Victor Duran as the main focus, coupled with Jacob Barba (150 yards in 10 carries) and Tim Luna (63 yards in 11 carries) running made for a long night.
The first of Luna’s three touchdowns capped off the game’s first drive, after La Cañada was unable to secure the opening kickoff.
Minutes after Cardinals quarterback Jacob Munoz found Duran for the game’s second touchdown, a bad snap on La Canada’s punt attempt resulted in a safety, increasing the deficit to 16.
In a sequence of a Luna touchdown, an interception by Spartans quarterback Matt Bromley, a Luna touchdown, a missed La Canada field goal, a Duran touchdown, a Bromley interception, a Hector Zuniga touchdown and a La Canada punt highlighted how a dreadful first half ended with the Spartans trailing, 44-0.
“That’s a solid unit over there,” Sarceda said. “They’ve clearly been playing the game for awhile. I talked to their coach and he said they go 40-deep on both levels.”
The Spartans had a good showing to start the second half, recovering a Santa Paula fumble on defense, leading to a 13-play drive on offense.
Bromley’s touchdown pass to Delgatty with 5:02 to play in the third put La Canada on the scoreboard. It was one of two scores in the second half, along with Barba’s 71-yard dash on the ensuing possession.
The Spartans will look to improve as they travel to Pasadena Poly next Saturday for a 2 p.m. game.
“One game at a time,” Sarceda said. “We need to stay positive and we can’t make excuses. We’re not here to quit.”