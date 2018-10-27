La Cañada football finishes season with loss against Temple City

TEMPLE CITY — For the La Cañada High football team, embracing each other after its final game of the season will be more memorable than another lopsided defeat in a frustrating season.
Evidently, members of the tight-knit team led by senior Matt Bromley were emotional as they stayed on the field long after the final whistle of a 50-7 loss to Temple City on Friday night.
“No better bond than a football team,” Bromley said fighting back tears.
It was a tough season for the Spartans, finishing 1-9 and going winless in Rio Hondo League play for a second consecutive season.
With Bromley, JT Knapp, among others, graduating, it will likely be another transition year next season as the team gets younger, particularly with inexperience at quarterback.
This year’s team overcame adversity and showed resilience, including against a bigger Temple City team on Friday.
“It was tough, we only had five linemen,” Spartans coach Jason Sarceda said. “Offense and defense. I’m proud of them though; a lot of wear and tear and we just kept fighting.”
La Cañada went with a pass-heavy attack on offense for the second straight week but couldn’t repeat the success it had against South Pasadena.
Facing a potent Temple City (4-5, 2-2 in league) defense, the Spartans completed just six of 29 passes for 58 yards. They couldn’t get the running game going either, resulting in the offense mustering one successful drive in the contest.
Bromley connected with junior Walker Baggett to cap a lone scoring drive with a 27-yard touchdown pass. Bromley also found Justin Zoltzman for five of the 51-yard drive that had the Spartans within 13-7.
The Rams dominated for the most part in all facets. Their offense converted three of four fourth downs in the first half — all on touchdown drives which proved to be a major catalyst in a 28-7 halftime lead.
Temple City’s defense held La Cañada to 35 yards of offense in the first half. Meanwhile, Temple City’s Samuel Jackimowicz sparked the Rams offense with 100 of his 119 yards in the first half.
Special teams blocked two Spartans punts, the second was returned for a touchdown to put the game away in the third quarter. Dezin Delgatty’s big return gave the Spartans possession on Temple City’s 20 to start the drive. However, no positive yards came from it.
Delgatty showed versatility with an interception earlier in the game.
Unfortunately, what was commonplace with La Cañada’s season, a running clock in the fourth quarter would close out the season.
“I’m just happy for the team,” Sarceda said. “They fought so hard. It’s disappointing we didn’t get the results we wanted but that’s a solid team.
“I put a lot of weight on myself and it’s stressful but we’ll get through it,” he added. “We’ll get there.”