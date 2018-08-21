Weekly Football Preview: La Cañada vs. Santa Paula

OUTLOOK: The Spartans just missed coming away with the victory last week in their season-opener against Hoover. La Cañada took an early lead but couldn’t hold the advantage, as Hoover scored with 5:19 left in the game to take the victory. The Spartans received a touchdown from its defense when Dezin Delgatty caught a tipped pass and returned it 12 yards for the score. Seven Spartans carried the ball, led by Kai Chavez. The junior ran the ball 11 times for 84 yards before coming out with a leg injury near the midpoint of the fourth quarter. Jacob Hardy scored the other touchdown, running the ball up the middle into the end zone from six yards out. Santa Paula will compete in the Citrus Coast League after playing in the Tri-Valley League last season. In 2017, the Cardinals went 4-6 and 0-3 in league to finish last. Santa Paula, ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division XI, has an accomplished running back in junior Tim Luna, who carried 11 times for 90 yards and one touchdown in last week’s win. Last season, Luna rushed for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. Cardinals senior quarterback Jacob Munoz completed 12 of 24 passes for 205 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions last week.