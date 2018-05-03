La Cañada softball captures fourth straight Rio Hondo League title

TEMPLE CITY — Having seen its 30-game Rio Hondo League winning streak conclude, the La Cañada High softball team didn’t want to have its league championship streak end next.

So, the Spartans quickly got back on track Thursday in their quest to win a fourth league title in a row.

Behind a two-run home run from Taryn Harris and an impressive effort in the circle from Holly Stoner, visiting La Cañada took care of the business at hand to earn a 6-0 victory against Temple City.

La Cañada (18-4-1, 11-1 in league) doesn’t have anymore league contests, while Temple City (14-7, 8-2) still has two left with South Pasadena. The Spartans suffered a 3-1 home loss against the Rams on Monday to see their streak conclude.

“The loss on Monday probably helped us more than anything else,” La Cañada coach Chuck Gunter said. “The practices we had the last two days were better than any of the practices we’d had over the last month or so.

“There was a lot of energy from that loss and there wasn’t any pouting. They came out and responded well knowing they could win league outright. Now, we want to go deep in the [CIF Southern Section Division V] playoffs.”

Stoner, a right-hander, struck out eight and limited Temple City to four hits in the shutout.

Stoner retired 10 straight at one point and struck out five over the last two innings.

“It’s hard to be able to go out there and win 30 straight league games,” Stoner said. “Temple City did a better job than we did on Monday and we outplayed them today and were able to win another league championship.

“This game was for the league championship in our minds. We came out ready to play and we just want to keep it going.”

Harris hit a two-run home run to left to give La Cañada a 3-0 lead in the third.

“I think the home run was the turning point in the game,” Harris said. “Temple City’s energy kind of died after the home run and we just wanted to keep scoring some more runs.

“I think we came into this game relaxed and prepared. It’s great to win my fourth league title.”

The Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a run-scoring single by Maddy Reilly, who finished with three hits.

La Cañada, ranked fifth in the division, scored three runs in the fifth to grab a 6-0 lead.

Emily Tinkham drove in two runs with a bases-loaded double to extend the lead to 5-0 before Alexis Abboud drove in the final run with a ground rule double.

The Spartans finished with 14 hits, including three from Emily Clarkson and two from Tia Leidelmeijer. Leidelmeijer scored two runs.

“It’s great to be able to go out and set goals heading into the season and winning league was one of them,” said Gunter, whose team won both games at Temple City. “We have some things to work on so that we’ll be ready for the playoffs.”

