La Cañada swimming powers to league championships

PASADENA — In a change this season, swimming championships in the Rio Hondo League were not determined solely on dual meet competition, which had been the case in recent years.
Instead, the titles would be decided with a formula that included head-to-head team competition during the regular season along with results from the league finals.
With fine performances that yielded 11 league titles, the La Cañada boys' and girls' teams surged to league championships at the finals Friday at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center.
The La Cañada boys' team came into Friday's meet in first place and finished first in the meet to capture the league championship with 532 points, ahead of second-place San Marino (377) and South Pasadena (365).
In the girls' competition, the Spartans entered the day in second place but won the title with a stellar showing Friday, finishing with 486.50 points to best San Marino (432.50) and Temple City (283).
"This has definitely been a change from other years because we have a chance to have this finals meet actually scored," said La Cañada boys' coach David Hill. "That is a big change from last year.
"So we have worked really hard to make sure we came into this meet focused and ready to give it our best because this one is so important in particular."
It was a pair of siblings who stood out for the Spartans. Although both were not at 100 percent because of illness, sophomore Danny Syrkin and freshman sister Alexandra won two individual events each and swam legs on two winning relay teams.
"Danny got sick and he gave it to me," Alexandra said jokingly. "But we are both trying to get over it and we are both still a little sick."
Alexandra won the 200-yard individual medley with a CIF Southern Section Division II automatic qualifying mark of 2 minutes, 8.86 seconds and the 100 butterfly in another qualifying time of 57.62 and teamed up with junior Maddie O'Dell, freshman Isabella Caramaschi and freshman Jordan Bryant to take the 200 individual medley relay in a qualifying time (1:50.68) and joined Bryant, junior Shannon Ring and O'Dell to win the 200 freestyle relay in a CIF consideration mark of 1:41.79 .
Danny had a record-breaking day, winning and setting new meet marks in the 50 freestyle (20.76) and the 100 butterfly (47.91) — both CIF qualifying marks — and teaming up with junior Thomas Hoffman, junior Eddie Cosic and senior Matt Bilaver to set a new record in the 200 medley relay (1:33.53) for a qualifying mark. In addition, he joined Hoffman, Cosic and sophomore Joshua Kim to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:11.03) to automatically qualify.
"Not feeling that great, I didn't really know what to expect coming into today," Danny Syrkin said. "But I have been able to do pretty well. I'm just thankful that I'm recovered enough to be able to help the team out.
"This was a very important meet for us and we knew it was going to take a team effort if we wanted to come out in front."
On the boys' side, La Cañada had a double winner in junior Juan Graces in the 200 freestyle (1:48.80) in a consideration mark and the 500 freestyle (4:42.82) to automatically quality. While Kim was second in the 200 individual medley (1:56.77; automatic) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.35; consideration), Cosic placed third in the 200 individual medley (1:56.99; automatic), Bilaver was third in the 100 freestyle (50.48), freshman Stephan Badescu was second in the 500 freestyle (5:04.27) and the team of Bilaver, Kim, Graces and junior Mark Fanelli took third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.37; consideration).
For the Spartan girls, Ring took the title in the 200 freestyle (1:57.33; consideration) and Bryant won the 50 freestyle (25.24; consideration). Sophomore Halley Hemphill took third in the 50 freestyle (25.53; consideration), Caramaschi was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.53; consideration), sophomore Genevieve Fraipont placed third in the 500 freestyle (5:42.09) and the team of Ring, Fraipont, Hemphill and freshman Angele Paull took third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:45.66; consideration).
In the league diving finals held Wednesday at the same venue, Spartan Ray Wipfli finished first (464.6) in the boys' competition and Tatsuya Machida was second (413.95). The girls' championship was won by La Cañada's Grace Lee (434.9).
La Cañada will take place in the Division II prelims at 9 a.m. May 11 at the Riverside Aquatics Center. The finals will be at 11 a.m. May 12 at the same venue.