La Cañada swimming powers to league championships

On the boys' side, La Cañada had a double winner in junior Juan Graces in the 200 freestyle (1:48.80) in a consideration mark and the 500 freestyle (4:42.82) to automatically quality. While Kim was second in the 200 individual medley (1:56.77; automatic) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.35; consideration), Cosic placed third in the 200 individual medley (1:56.99; automatic), Bilaver was third in the 100 freestyle (50.48), freshman Stephan Badescu was second in the 500 freestyle (5:04.27) and the team of Bilaver, Kim, Graces and junior Mark Fanelli took third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.37; consideration).