La Cañada boys' tennis advances group to league finals

TEMPLE CITY — Ryan Morgan had plenty of time to wait after he received a first-round bye in the Rio Hondo League Tournament on Wednesday.
So, the La Cañada High boys' tennis player focused on watching his potential opponents play and what he needed to do to achieve success.
The second-seeded Morgan stepped on to the court after waiting about an hour and posted an 8-4 victory against Ben Pestama of South Pasadena at Live Oak Park.
Morgan and Spartans teammates JP McKenzie and the doubles team of Ian and Nick Lee will participate in the semifinals at noon. Thursday at the same venue with finals following thereafter.
"You have to stay focused and know what your job is," said Morgan, who will meet No. 3 Desmond Chen of South Pasadena in a semifinal contest. "It's easy to turn to doing something else, but you need to figure out what you need to do to win.
"I was able to keep the ball deep and I served well for the most part. I know it will be a good match with Desmond and I know I'm going to have to play even better."
The fourth-seeded McKenzie opened with an 8-0 win against Ethan Ko of Monrovia. McKenzie followed with an 8-2 win versus Austin Han of San Marino.
McKenzie will meet top-seeded Leo Wang of San Marino in a semifinal contest.
The Lees started with an 8-1 win against Brian Ling and Tommy Tang of Temple City. The brothers then earned an 8-4 upset win against No. 2 Regis Lee and Derek Hong of Temple City.
"We just came out with the mindset of being relaxed and having no pressure on us," Ian Lee said. "We knew we had to keep it simple and be aggressive."
Said Nick Lee: "It was a great victory in the last match. I think we kept improving throughout the match and we served well."
The Lees will take on Auberon Lai and Scott Chen of San Marino in a semifinal match. The other semifinal match will be top-seeded John Carter and Andrew Wong of San Marino against teammates Tyler Tseng and Alex Ko.
Reid Schrek of La Cañada posted an 8-0 win versus Edward Lien of Temple City. Schrek suffered an 8-3 defeat to Chen in the second round.
In doubles for the Spartans, No. 3 Gerard Llanes and Gabriel Llanes won by default in the first round over Anthony Romero and Greg Seright of Monrovia.
The Llanes were then upset, 8-6, by Lai and Chen.
"That was very surprising," La Cañada coach Will Moravec said. "They were playing catch-up throughout and that's tough to do in a pro set. They like to hit ground strokes and try to get the other team to miss, but the San Marino guys went to the net and got the points."
La Cañada's Alec Robertson and Jack Manion picked up an 8-1 win against Sigman Goodstein and Evan Stripmatter of South Pasadena. The duo lost, 8-2, to Carter and Wong.
"Overall, I'm pretty happy with what we did today and we'll have some players back Thursday," Moravec said. "I think the matches are going to be a lot closer in looking ahead, so you know there's not going to be aby room for error."
