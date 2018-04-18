Franey takes over La Cañada girls' basketball

Jordan Franey has done her homework about the recent history of the La Cañada High girls' basketball program.
Franey will now try to add to that history after being named the new Spartans program officially on Tuesday night after approval from the La Cañada Unified School District governing board.
"I went into this knowing the background of what that school means and what it stands for and it's just a great atmosphere to be in and it was a very welcoming place to be.
"I want to carry on what they have done in the past because it is so impressive. I just want to put my style and my stamp on it and just continue to build on what they already have."
Franey takes over for former coach Sarah Beattie, who stepped down in March after three seasons.
La Cañada went 23-5, 10-0 this during the 2017-18 season, winning its third straight Rio Hondo League championship. The Spartans were victorious in their CIF Southern Section Division II-A first-round game against Bonita, but fell in the second round to Newbury Park.
During Beattie's three seasons with the program, La Cañada went 75-16 overall and 30-0 in league.
"I feel so fortunate to be taking over at a place that already has such a great foundation," Franey said. "It is a lot of pressure, I'm not going to lie. I am a young coach, but I am really excited about the challenge and this is really going to keep me on my toes."
Franey, 30, takes over the La Cañada program with a wealth of basketball success. She is a 2006 graduate of Santana High in San Diego where she was a McDonalds and Street & Smith's Honorable Mention All-American.
Franey played at UC Santa Barbara, earning All-Big West Conference honors, helping the Gauchos win three conference championships and advancing to the NCAA Tournament twice (2008, 2009).
Following her playing career, Franey was an assistant college coach at Whittier College, California Lutheran University and Pheiffer University in North Carolina. She was most recently the head girls' coach at San Gabriel High.
"I have already been going over old playbooks and I'm ready to jump in with both feet," she said. "I have been so lucky to play for some of the most prestigious coaches and I have hopefully learned a lot from them. I want to pass on that knowledge and be able to teach young players just like my coaches taught me."