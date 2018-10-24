Sports Roundup: La Cañada boys’ water polo ends regular season with win

BOYS’ WATER POLO
La Cañada 9, Monrovia 6: The Spartans earned the Rio Hondo League victory Tuesday afternoon on the road.
La Cañada improved to 9-10, 4-5 in league.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Sunshine League Tournament: The Tologs’ doubles team of Charlotte Collins and Olivia Partamian recorded a 6-3, 6-2 second-round win against No. 10 Nicole Muzsnai and Indya Donovan of Alemany at Weddington Golf and Tennis Club in Studio City.
The No. 2 duo, which had a first-round bye, will take part in a semifinal match at 2 p.m. Wednesday against No. 3 Notre Dame Academy at the same site.
Flintridge Sacred Heart’s doubles team of Claire McDonald and Meghan Sullivan, the No. 4 seed, fell, 6-1, 6-3, to No. 5 Sophia Hutton and Madison Skipp of Alemany in the second round.
Sullivan and McDonald had a first-round bye.
Chadwick 12, Flintridge Prep 6: The visiting Rebels fell Monday in a Prep League match.
Flintridge Prep (3-11, 0-8 in league) got a sweep in doubles from Manya Lalwani and Claire Senft, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
San Clemente d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23: Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart saw its season conclude Saturday with a CIF Southern Section Diviison II second-round defeat.
The Tologs (25-15) received 18 kills and 14 digs from Peyton DeJardin, 15 kills and 14 digs from Dani Thomas-Nathan, 19 digs from Ryan Dubb and 37 assists from Ellie Lund.
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Flintridge Prep in Mount San Antonio College Invitational: The Rebels turned in a sixth-place performance with 193 points in the Division IV-V Sweepstakes three-mile race Saturday.
Flintridge Prep received a 10th-place finish from Haley Allen in 18 minutes, 52.9 seconds.
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Flintridge Prep in Mount San Antonio College Invitational: Flintridge Prep was 13th out of 21 teams with 298 points in Saturday’s Division IV-V Sweepstakes three-mile event.
The Rebels were led by Carson Hasbrouck, who clocked 16 minutes, 29.2 seconds to take 17th.
St. Francis in Mount San Antonio College Invitational: The Golden Knights were sixth among 20 squads with 208 points in Saturday’s Division IV three-mile race.
St. Francis got an 18th-place performance from Stuart Serventi in 17 minutes, 20.9 seconds.