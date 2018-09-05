Sports Roundup: Sports Roundup: La Cañada volleyball earns four-game victory

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
La Cañada d. Immaculate Heart, 25-17, 15-25, 25-18, 25-16: Oliva Toland had 14 kills to lead the Spartans to a nonleague victory Tuesday at home.
Claire Kevorkian added 11 kills, Samantha Mayer had nine kills and 12 digs, Claire Saydah had 20 digs and Alex Gates had 32 assists for La Cañada (2-7).
Flintridge Prep d. Rio Hondo Prep, 25-13, 25-18, 25-9: Jada Gritton and Courtney Johnson had 10 kills each Tuesday to lead the visiting Rebels in a Rio Hondo League match.
Flintridge Prep improved to 6-2, 2-2 in league.
Harvard-Westlake d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-16, 26-24, 25-16: The Tologs (6-2) tipped off Mission League action Tuesday with a road defeat.
Dani Thomas-Nathan had 12 kills and four aces for Sacred Heart.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Marshall Fundamental 12, Flintridge Prep 6: The Rebels lost a nonleague match Tuesday.
Flintridge Prep (0-2) got a sweep in singles from Maya Khurana, 6-1, 6-1, 6-0.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
St. Francis 16, Edgewood 4: The host Golden Knights got four goals from John Balog and three apiece from Greg Camacho and Charlie Gilb to record a nonleague win Tuesday at Occidental College.