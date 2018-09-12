La Cañada Valley Sun

Sports Roundup: La Cañada volleyball begins league with sweep

By From Staff Reports
Sep 11, 2018 | 6:20 PM

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

La Cañada d. Temple City, 25-13, 25-21, 25-5: The Spartans opened Rio Hondo League play Tuesday with a victory at home.

Claire Kevorkian had seven kills and five blocks, Sam Mayer had five kills and seven digs, Alex Gates had 17 assists and seven digs and Kimi Callister had five blocks for La Cañada, which improved to 2-8 overall.

Flintridge Sacred Heart d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 25-22, 25-27, 25-18, 25-23: Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart notched a Mission League victory Tuesday.

The Tologs (9-2, 1-1 in league) got 17 kills from Peyton DeJardin, 15 from Dani Thomas-Nathan, 10 digs from Ryan Dubb and 28 assists from Emmie Barnard.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Flintridge Prep 10, Alhambra 8: Flintridge Prep (2-2) earned a nonleague road win Tuesday.

Flintridge Prep received three victories from Maya Khurana, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2.

La Cañada 17, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 1: The Spartans cruised to a nonleague home win Tuesday.

The Spartans improved to 3-1 and the Tologs dipped to 1-3.

GIRLS’ GOLF

South Pasadena 205, La Cañada 245: The Spartans dropped the nonleague match Tuesday at Almansor Golf Course.

CROSS-COUNTRY

La Cañada in Cool Breeze Invitational: The girls’ team placed seventh in Friday’s event at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.

Ellaney Matarese led the Spartans with a 12th-place effort in 17 minutes, 15 seconds.

