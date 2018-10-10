Sports Roundup: La Cañada water polo bests Blair for league win

In the tournament, Flintridge Sacred Heart received 63 kills, 30 digs and 22 aces from Peyton DeJardin, 62 kills, 33 digs and 11 aces from Megan Lund, 26 kills and 11 blocks from Skylar Bowyer, 21 kills and 16 blocks from Julia Powers and 70 digs from Ryan Dubb.