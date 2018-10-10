Sports Roundup: La Cañada water polo bests Blair for league win

BOYS’ WATER POLO
La Cañada 11, Blair 9: The Spartans held on to earn the Rio Hondo League victory Thursday afternoon on the road.
La Cañada improved to 8-6, 3-2 in league.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
San Marino 11, La Cañada 5: The Spartans dropped a Rio Hondo League road match Tuesday.
La Cañada (6-4, 3-2 in league) competed with top singles player Sophie McKenzie, who was taking part in a national tournament in Hawaii.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 12, Immacluate Heart 6: The Tologs posted a Sunshine League road win Tuesday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart improved to 5-6, 3-2 in league.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
San Marino d. La Cañada, 25-22, 25-21, 25-12: Olivia Toland had 10 kills for the Spartans in the Rio Hondo League loss Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Maya White added six kills, Claire Saydah had 14 digs and Maya White and Sam Mayer contributed 10 digs each for La Cañada (9-14, 4-5 in league).
Flintridge Prep d. Chadwick, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14: Courtney Johnson registered a team-high nine kills Tuesday to spark the host Rebels to a Prep League win.
Flintridge Prep improved to 12-7, 5-7 in league.
Harvard-Westlake d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16: The Tologs fell at home Tuesday in a Mission League match.
Flintridge Sacred Heart (24-13, 3-4 in league) got 12 kills and eight aces from Peyton DeJardin and 14 digs from Ryan Dubb.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Southern California Invitational: The Tologs captured the tournament’s silver bracket on Saturday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart went 5-2 in the tournament that began Friday. On Saturday, the Tologs beat San Marcos, 25-13, 25-14, in the championship match.
In the tournament, Flintridge Sacred Heart received 63 kills, 30 digs and 22 aces from Peyton DeJardin, 62 kills, 33 digs and 11 aces from Megan Lund, 26 kills and 11 blocks from Skylar Bowyer, 21 kills and 16 blocks from Julia Powers and 70 digs from Ryan Dubb.
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Flintridge Prep in Clovis Invitational: The Rebels took fourth with 168 points in Saturday's 5-kilometer small race at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Flintridge Prep was paced by Carson Hasbrouck, who took 10th in 16 minutes, 35.7 seconds. Teammate Bennett Oakes was 15th in 16:50.9.
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Flintridge Prep in Clovis Invitational: The Rebels didn’t score as a team in the event’s small 5-kilometer race at Fresno’s Woodward Park on Saturday.
Haley Allen clocked 19 minutes, 27.4 seconds to finish fifth.