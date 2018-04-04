Sports Roundup: St. Francis baseball suddenly surging

BASEBALL
St. Francis 4, Los Altos 3: Since snapping an eight-game losing streak on Saturday, the Golden Knights have won three in a row in the St. Paul Tournament to improve to 4-9 with Tuesday's win.
Jack Duncan threw two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts for the win, while Aaron Treloar spun five innings of three-run ball with four hits and one walk allowed to go with a pair of strikeouts.
Christian Muro was driven in by Tyler Quintero in the bottom of the seventh for the winning run.
Doyle Kane and Matt Odom also drove in runs.
St. Francis 4 San Pedro 1: The Golden Knights scored a run in the top of the sixth inning to tie it before scoring three runs in the top of the seventh for the win on Monday in the St. Paul Tournament.
Doyle Kane drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly to plate Christian Muro, who also had a hit, two walks and a stolen base.
Hayden Byrnes threw four scoreless innings for St. Francis with two hits and four walks allowed and four strikeouts. Chris Stamos got the win for St. Francis (3-9) with two spotless innings of relief.
St. Francis 6, Paramount 3: Will Schmidt and Mikey Kane each had two hits and two runs batted in as the Golden Knights snapped an eight-game losing streak on Saturday in the St. Paul Tournament.
Christian Muro also had two hits, an RBI and a run scored, while Tanner Tomko, Jack Duncan and Hayden Byrnes combined to allow five hits, strike out six and give up two earned runs on the mound.
BOYS' GOLF
La Cañada 200, Temple City 217: The Spartans won a Rio Hondo League match Tuesday at Eaton Canyon Golf Course in Pasadena. They improved to 3-1, 2-0 in league.