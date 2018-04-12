La Cañada Valley Sun

Sports Roundup: St. Francis baseball gets first league win

By From Staff Reports
Apr 11, 2018 | 8:50 PM

BASEBALL

St. Francis 8, Crespi 5: Senior pitcher Aaron Treloar gave up one earned run and one hit and struck out seven to propel the visiting Golden Knights in a Mission League contest Wednesday.

Christian Muro had three hits for St. Francis (6-10, 1-4 in league).

BOYS' TENNIS

St. Francis 12, Crespi 6: St. Francis posted a Mission League home win Wednesday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.

The Golden Knights are 3-5, 1-4 in league.

Maranatha 10, Flintridge Prep 8: Flintridge Prep (1-5) fell Wednesday in a nonleague home match at Arcadia Tennis Center.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Downey 11, La Cañada 10: The Spartans dropped a nonleague road match on Wednesday to fall to 3-9.

