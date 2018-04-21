Sports Roundup: Stamos pitches St. Francis baseball past Chaminade

BASEBALL
St. Francis 1, Chaminade 0: Chris Stamos tossed a shutout, yielding just one single and striking out six, to spark visiting St. Francis to a Mision League win Friday.
St. Francis (8-13, 3-6 in league) received a single from Doyle Kane that scored Mikey Kane in the first inning.
Mikey Kane and Aaron Treloar had two hits each.
Monrovia 3, La Cañada 0: The visiting Spartans dropped a Rio Hondo League contest Friday. La Cañada dipped to 7-12, 1-7 in league.
SOFTBALL
Flintridge Prep 13, Firebaugh 12: Olivia Stevens had a home run and drove in four runs Friday to lift the visiting Rebels to a Prep League win.
Flintridge Prep (5-5, 4-4 in league) got two hits each from Melissa Grande, Emma Stellar and Libby Penn.
Kate Huntley picked up the win and Stellar earned the save.
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Flintridge Prep at Prep League prelims: Fourteen Rebels in 20 overall events qualified out of Friday's action at Webb High.
Sebastian Evans finished second in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 8.16 seconds) and 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 52.97 seconds) to net the Rebels' best results.
Andrew Odom qualified in the 400 (third, 56.26) and 800 (fifth, 2:15.57), Jonathan Le in the 100 (second, 11.81) and the 200 (fourth, 24.78), Thomas Porter in the 100 (seventh, 12.25) and 200 (third, 24.57), Sunay Poole in the 1,600 (10th, 5:12.06) and in the 800 (eighth, 2:19.50) and Grady Morrissey in the 1,600 (ninth, 5:09.54) and in the 800 (10th, 2:27.56).
Individual qualifiers consisted of Evan Pattinelli in the 1,600 (third, 4:53.06), Carson Hasbrouck in the 1,600 (fourth, 4:54.69), Bennett Oakes in the 1,600 (fifth, 4:55.81), Daniel Koltyar in the 1,600 (seventh, 5:04.44), Evan Gi in the 100 (eighth, 12.84), Ethan Moutes in the 800 (third, 2:11.92), Alex Smith in the 200 (seventh, 25.10) and Alexander Boquet in the long jump (fifth, 16 feet, 6 1/2 inches).
The finals are set for Friday at Burroughs High.
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Flintridge Prep at Prep League prelims: The Rebels advanced six in nine events out of Friday's action at Webb High.
Sasha Codiga led the Rebels by taking second in the 1,600 (5 minutes, 44.90 seconds) and second in the 800 (2:31.58), while Jenna Mijares advanced in the 1,600 (10th, 5:52.26) and in the 800 (ninth, 2:36.85) and Julie Le qualified in the 100 (eighth, 13.77) and in the 200 (seventh, 28.37).
Hope Codiga also earned advancement in the 1,600 (ninth, 5:52.04), Sabine Fregoso in the 400 (fifth, 1:06.58) and Kate Ohara in the long jump (sixth, 13 feet, 7 1/2 inches).
The finals are set for Friday at Burroughs High.