Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep softballs slams door on win over Rio Hondo Prep

SOFTBALL
Flintridge Prep 13, Rio Hondo Prep 3: Flintridge Prep scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to register a Prep League win Friday.
Emma Stellar had four hits, including a two-run home run and a double, and drove in four runs for the Rebels (7-5, 5-4 in league). Melissa Grande collected three hits and drove in four runs for Flintridge Prep, which received two hits, three runs and three stolen bases from Natalie Dale.
La Cañada 10, South Pasadena 0: The host Spartans made it 30 straight Rio Hondo League victories Friday. La Cañada improved to 17-3-1, 10-0 in league.
BASEBALL
La Cañada 12, South Pasadena 1: La Cañada rolled to a Rio Hondo League win Friday. The Spartans improved to 11-12, 3-7 in league.
Harvard-Westlake 22, St. Francis 8: St. Francis fell Friday in a Mission League game at the Glendale Sports Complex. The Golden Knights dipped to 8-15, 3-9 in league.
Chadwick 5, Flintridge Prep 1: The Rebels dropped a Prep League game Friday at Dunsmore Park. Flintridge Prep dipped to 7-9, 2-5 in league.