Sports Roundup: La Cañada boys’ volleyball finishes in first-place logjam

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
La Cañada 3, Gabrielino 0: The Spartans finished in a four-way tie for first place in the Rio Hondo League on Tuesday with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-15 victory.
La Cañada (11-15), San Marino, South Pasadena and Temple City shared 5-3 records. The Spartans split the season series with each team it tied with.
San Marino will enter the postseason as the league's top seed by virtue of it winning 20 games, while the other three teams tied at 18. A coin flip is set for Wednesday morning to determine the second place team with the remaining teams playing a match to decide third place later Wednesday with the loser out of an automatic playoff spot.
Crespi 3, St. Francis 2: Visiting St. Francis saw Crespi rally for a 24-26, 25-17, 25-27, 25-22, 15-12 Mission League win Monday.
St. Francis (20-11, 6-6 in league for third place) got 44 assists from Joey Thompson and 13 kills from Guz Maltzan.
Flintridge Prep, La Cañada in Crescenta Valley Tournament: Flintridge Prep and La Cañada took fourth and eighth, respectively, on Saturday.
Flintridge Prep picked up a 25-23, 25-23 win against Crescenta Valley. Thousand Oaks defeated Flintridge Prep, 25-22, 23-25, 25-10. Damien defeated Flintridge Prep 30-28, 25-19 in the third-place match.
AJ Nicassio of Flintridge Prep received all-tournament recognition.
La Cañada fell, 25-21, 25-13, to champion Thousand Oaks. Crescenta Valley beat La Cañada, 25-19, 25-18. La Cañada lost to Righetti, 27-25, 25-19, in the seventh-place contest.
SOFTBALL
Mayfield 11, Flintridge Prep 6: The Rebels lost at home in Prep League play on Tuesday.
Olivia Stevens had a three-run home run and four runs batted in and Melissa Grande had a pair of hits. The Rebels are 8-6, 5-5 in league.
Alemany 6, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 3: The Tologs' tough times in the Mission League continued Tuesday at home as they fell to 10-11, 0-5 in league.
Temple City 3, La Cañada 1: The host Spartans saw their 30-game Rio Hondo League winning streak end Monday. La Cañada fell to 17-2-1, 10-1 in league and must defeat Temple City on Wednesday to clinch an outright title.
BASEBALL
Alemany 5, St. Francis 2: A five-run fifth inning doomed the Golden Knights in Mission League action on Tuesday on the road.
Mikey Kane and Matt Odom each drove in runs with John Politis notching a double and a run and Will Schmidt added a clutch diving catch in the third inning.
The Golden Knights are 8-16, 3-10.
Pasadena Poly 6, Flintridge Prep 1: The Rebels dropped their Prep League game on the road Tuesday, falling to 12-6, 4-4 in league.
Temple City 5, La Cañada 4: Host La Cañada fell Monday in a Rio Hondo league contest. The Spartans are 9-13, 3-8 in league.