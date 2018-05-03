Sports Roundup: La Cañada High freshmen win diving titles

GIRLS' DIVING
La Cañada at Rio Hondo League Finals: Spartans freshman Grace Lee captured a league championship with a victory at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center on Wednesday morning.
Lee finished with 434.90 points after 11 events to cement the title and move on to the CIF Southern Section Division II diving finals on Tuesday at Riverside City College.
BOYS' DIVING
La Cañada at Rio Hondo League Finals: It was an all-Spartans battle for the championship won by freshman Ray Wipfli at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center on Wednesday morning.
Wipfli tallied 464.60 points after 11 events and held off sophomore Tatsuya Machida, who finished second with 413.95 points.
Both divers are moving on to the CIF Southern Section Division II diving finals on Tuesday at Riverside City College.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
La Cañada 2, South Pasadena 0: The Spartans captured the winner-take-all Rio Hondo League third-place tie-breaker at Temple City High, 25-19, 25-18, on Wednesday afternoon.
San Marino, Temple City, La Cañada and South Pasadena tied for first in league with 5-3 marks. The Titans won a series of tie-breakers for the league's top seed, while the Rams were second and the Spartans and Tigers were forced to battle it out for third place and the league's last automatic playoff bid.
The match was an indeed a playoff for La Cañada, which finished the regular season with an 11-15 mark, which made it inelligble to apply for an at-large berth had it finished fourth.
Behind 20 assists for senior setter Nolan Sheow, the Spartans are back in the postseason.
"It's such a great feeling and it's really rewarding to see the hard work from the guys pay off," La Cañada first-year coach Rebecca Sanchez said. "It's nice to see it pay off at the end."
The Spartans will know their playoff fate when the CIF Southern Section Division III pairings are released Friday at 2 p.m.
BOYS' GOLF
St. Francis in Mission League individual final: No Golden Knights qualified for the CIF Southern Section Northern Individual Tournament on Wednesday.
Henry Fitzhugh and Lake Kim carded seven-over-par 79s on Wednesday at Brookside Golf Course No. 1. Fitzhugh and Kim finished 10th and 11th, respectively. The top nine qualified for CIF.
BASEBALL
Alemany 5, St. Francis 1: The Golden Knights scored one run in the bottom of the fourth to account for their offense in a Mission League defeat at the Glendale Sports Complex on Wednesday afternoon.
With the loss, the Golden Knights dropped to 8-16 and 3-10.
BOYS' TENNIS
Flintridge Prep 18, Firebaugh 0: The visiting Rebels picked up a Prep League win Wednesday. Flintridge Prep improved to 4-7, 3-2 in league.
St. Francis in Mission League Tournament: No St. Francis players advanced past the first two rounds during Tuesday's event at L.A. Valley College. St. Francis singles player Ian Freer didn't participate in the tournament because of illness.