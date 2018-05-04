Sports Roundup: Molina, Monarrez win Mission League track and field titles

Flintridge Prep in Prep League Individual final: Ben Sacks of Flintridge Prep carded a five-over-par 77 on Thursday to place second at Brookside Golf Course No. 1 in Pasadena. Sacks began Tuesday at Brookside No. 2 with a one-over-par 73 to finish second overall at 150, seven strokes behind Eugene Moon of Chadwick.