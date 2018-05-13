Sports Roundup: St. Francis' Molina hurdles, jumps to top marks at CIF prelims

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
St. Francis at CIF Southern Section Division III preliminaries: Matthew Molina was in top form as the Mission League champion raced to the top qualifying time in the 110-meter hurdles on Saturday at Estancia High with a mark of 14.65 seconds.
Molina will also move on in the high jump as he tied for the top spot at 6 feet 2 inches.
Andrew Monarrez will join Molina at the CIF finals as he nabbed the final qualifying spot with a ninth-place mark of 20-9 in the long jump.
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
La Cañada at CIF Southern Section Division III preliminaries: Reigning All-Area Girls' Track and Field Athlete of the Year Claire Murray earned a familiar spot at the upcoming CIF finals as she took third in the girls' 100-meter hurdles to qualify at 14.65 seconds on Saturday at Estancia High.
Ellaney Matarese turned in terrific CIF postseason debut as she posted the fourth-best mark in the girls' 800-meter run at 2:18.42. (Editor's Note: On the official CIF Southern Section scoring sheet, the third-place finisher was listed with a time of 2:19.91). Matarese nabbed the final qualifying spot in the 1,600 at ninth in 5:14.44.
Sarah Auther garnered the third qualifying spot in the 3,200 as she checked in at 11:03.17 to advance. (Editor's Note: On the official CIF Southern Section scoring sheet, the second-place finisher was listed as finishing at 11:05.11).
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy at CIF Southern Section Division IV preliminaries: Soccer standout Lauren Bolte nabbed the last qualifying spot in the 400-meter run as she took ninth in 59.86 seconds, which was second in her heat, on Saturday at Carpinteria High to move on to the Division IV championships.