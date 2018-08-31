Sports Roundup: Singles paces La Cañada girls’ tennis to win

GIRLS’ TENNIS
La Cañada 13, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5: The Spartans swept all nine singles sets in earning the nonleague win Thursday afternoon at home.
Burbank 17, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 1: Bulldogs swept all nine singles sets in winning the nonleague match Thursday afternoon at Scholl Cnyon Tennis Center.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
La Cañada 11, Flintridge Prep 9 (overtime): The Spartans outscored the Rebels, 2-0, in overtime to notch the nonleague victory Thursday at La Cañada.
The Spartans improved to 2-0.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Hart d. La Cañada, 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 15-9: The Spartans couldn’t complete the comeback Thursday afternoon in suffering the nonleague loss at home.
Flintridge Prep d. Maranatha, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20: Host Flintridge Prep (4-2) earned a nonleague win Thursday.
The Rebels got 13 kills from Libby Penn and 10 from Courtney Johnson.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Gabrielino, 25-13, 25-17, 25-27, 25-8: Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart (5-1) rolled to a nonleague win Wednesday.
Peyton DeJardin finished with 15 kills, Dani Thomas-Nathan had 15 aces, 11 digs and 11 kills and Ellie Lund had 27 assists for the Tologs.
Flintridge Prep d. San Marino, 25-22, 25-20, 14-25, 18-25, 15-13: Host Flintridge Prep got 17 kills from Courtney Johnson and 10 from Jad Gritton and 26 digs and three aces from Ellen Chang to register a nonleague win Wednesday.