Sports Roundup: Sacred Heart tennis opens league with win

GIRLS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 13, Immaculate Heart 5: The Tologs began Sunshine League play Thursday with a victory at home at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
Flintridge Sacred Heart improved to 2-4.
San Marino 11, La Cañada 7: The Spartans won just one of nine doubles set in suffering the loss Thursday afternoon at home to open Rio Hondo League play.
Sophie McKenzie won two sets in singles, 6-0, 6-0, as did Sonia Vhaskaran, 6-3, 6-2, for Cañada (3-3 overall).
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
San Marino d. La Cañada, 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-7: The Spartans couldn’t hold on to a two-game lead in suffering the Rio Hondo League loss Thursday afternoon at home.
Olivia Toland had 13 kills, Alex Gates had 24 assists and 10 digs, Claire Saydah had 28 digs and Mia Jones had 18 digs for La Cañada, which fell to 4-10, 2-1 in league.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Gabrielno 241, La Cañada 261: The Spartans suffered the Rio Hondo League loss Thursday afternoon at Brookside Golf Course.
Louisville 277, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 318: The host Tologs fell Thursday in a Mission League match at Brookside Golf Course No. 2 in Pasadena.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Flintridge Prep 22, Pasadena 12: Visiting Flintridge Prep (4-5) received six goals each from Hakop Kaplanyan and Will Fosselman to cruise to a nonleague victory Wednesday.