VSL Sports Roundup: La Cañada doubles team wins Rio Hondo League tennis title

GIRLS’ TENNIS
La Cañada in Rio Hondo League Tournament: La Cañada’s doubles team of Maya Urata and Eliana Hanna won their first Rio Hondo League doubles championship Thursday at Live Oak Park in Temple City.
The second-seeded Urata and Hanna recorded a 6-2, 6-1 win against No. 1 Rakel Ang and Katie Kerkendall of San Marino.
In a semifinal match, Urata and Hanna registered a 6-0, 6-0 victory against No. 3 Caitlyn Nguyen and Kayla Chen of San Marino.
In singles, Sophie Mckenzie saw her bid to win a second straight league title come up short following a 6-3, 6-1 loss to top-seeded Anessa Lee of San Marino.
The second-seeded McKenzie recorded a 6-0, 6-1 semfinal victory against No. 3 Shannon Huang of South Pasadena.
Urata, Hanna and McKenzie will participate in the CIF Southern Section Individual Tournament, which will begin Nov. 19.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Sunshine League Tournament: Flintridge Sacred Heart’s doubles team of Charlotte Collins and Olivia Partamian fell, 6-2, 6-4, in a semifinal match at Weddington Tennis and Golf Club in Studio City on Wednesday.
Collins and Partamian bounced back to post a 6-4, 6-1 win in the third-place match.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
St. Francis 11, Crespi 6: The Golden Knights completed their season Wednesday with a Mission League home win at San Fernando Aquatics Center.
St. Francis finished 10-13, 2-3 in league.