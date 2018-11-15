Sports Roundup: St. Francis basketball starts on winning note

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Francis 76, Los Angeles 42: Dennis Flowers III collected 23 points and eight assists and Andre Henry added 18 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday to propel the host Golden Knights to a season-opening victory.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
La Salle 43, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 28: Flintridge Sacred Heart began its season with a nonleague road loss Tuesday.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Flintridge Prep 6, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 5: The host Rebels started their season with a nonleague victory, getting three goals from Natalie Kaplanyan.
It was also the season debut for the Tologs.