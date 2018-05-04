La Cañada Valley Sun

Flintridge Prep, La Cañada set to clash in boys’ volleyball playoffs

May 04, 2018 | 4:40 PM
La Cañada's Noah Ford, right, and his Spartans will open up the Division III playoffs at Flintridge Prep on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

A city showdown highlights the action as the CIF Southern Section released its boys' volleyball playoff pairings Friday afternoon.

All three city schools – Flintridge Prep, La Cañada High and St. Francis – earned berths to the postseason with the Spartans and Rebels colliding.

Prep League champion Flintridge Prep (21-3) hosts neighbor and Rio Hondo League quad-champion La Cañada (11-15) in Tuesday's Division III first round at 6 p.m.

The Spartans are back in the postseason after a one-year hiatus and won back-to-back matches to earn a playoff spot.

La Cañada defeated Gabrielino, 3-0, on Tuesday to tie for the league crown and then topped South Pasadena, 2-0, on Wednesday in Temple City in a tie-breaker for the league's No. 3 seed and final automatic postseason spot.

The Spartans and Rebels aren't strangers as they faced each other March 6 in a match won by Flintridge Prep, 25-16, 25-14, 25-22 in what was La Cañada's season opener.

"I think there's an advantage in knowing who they are and what to prepare for," La Cañada first-year coach Rebecca Sanchez said. "It will be a good, competitive match, but I will imagine both teams have changed a lot since then."

As for "travel," the Spartans will make the uphill climb.

"No, we will not be taking the bus," Sanchez said through a chuckle. "We're walking to Flintridge Prep."

While the Spartans are on a mini two-match winning streak, the Rebels dropped their last two matches of the Crescenta Valley Tournament on Saturday.

Nonetheless, the Rebels have been a rock this season and clinched a sixth straight league championship.

Flintridge Prep is looking to recover from losing a Division III first-round thriller last season, 3-2, to Oxnard.

The winner of Tuesday's match advances to Thursday's second round and will face Sunbelt League champion Perris (24-2), Pioneer League runner-up Torrance (14-15) or Big VIII fourth-place finisher Norco (14-10).

While Flintridge Prep and La Cañada will remain within city borders, St. Francis also lucked out in terms of proximity with a nearby clash versus Almont League champion San Gabriel (14-0) in the first round of the Division II playoffs.

The Mission League third-place Golden Knights (19-13) are back in the postseason for the first time since the 12 season with their strongest team, in terms of wins, in more than a decade.

Should St. Francis earn a postseason triumph, it would advance to Thursday's second round to face Golden League champion Quartz Hill (20-3-2) or Pacific View League co-champion Oxnard Rio Mesa (17-8).

