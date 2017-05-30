Breaking down all 598 of Albert Pujols' home runs

Albert Pujols has hit 598 home runs in his 17-season career. Here’s how they breakdown:
Team
With St. Louis: 445
With Angels: 153
Pitcher
vs. Right-handers: 444
vs. Left-handers: 154
Home/road
at home: 280
on the road: 318
By month
In March/April: 103
In May: 109
In June: 98
In July: 97
In August: 112
In Sept./Oct. 79
By number of outs
One out: 215
Two out: 194
None out: 189
No. of homers in game
One-homer game: 484
Two-homer game: 51
Three-homer game: 4
Vs. team
Chicago Cubs: 56
Houston: 55
Pittsburgh: 50
Cincinnati: 47
Milwaukee: 42
Washington: 24
Kansas City: 22
New York Mets: 22
Colorado: 21
Atlanta: 20
San Diego: 20
Seattle: 20
Dodgers: 18
Arizona: 18
Texas: 18
Oakland: 17
San Francisco: 16
Miami: 15
Detroit: 13
Philadelphia: 13
Tampa Bay: 12
Boston: 10
Cleveland: 7
Toronto: 7
Minnesota: 6
Baltimore: 5
Angels: 4
St. Louis: 1
Milestone home runs
No. 1: April 6, 2001, at Arizona (Armando Reynoso)
No. 100: July 20, 2003, at Dodgers (Odalis Perez)
No. 200: Sept. 30, 2005. vs. Cincinnati (Matt Belisle)
No. 300: July 4, 2008, vs. Chicago Cubs (Bob Howry)
No. 400: Aug. 26, 2010, at Washington (Jordan Zimmermann)
No. 500: April 22, 2014, at Washington (Taylor Jordan)
Most victimized pitchers
Ryan Dempster: 8
Wade Miller: 5
Aaron Harang: 5
Odalis Perez: 5
Randy Johnson: 5
Roy Oswalt: 5
Ian Snell: 5
By game outcome
In Wins: 428
In Losses: 170
By defensive position
First base: 430
DH: 72
Left field: 64
Third base: 24
Right field: 6
PH: 2
By position in lineup
Batting third: 485
Batting fourth: 97
Batting fifth: 8
Batting sixth: 6
Batting seventh: 1
Batting eighth: 1
By count
1-1: 85
1-0 count: 81
First pitch: 77
0-1: 69
2-2: 59
1-2: 52
3-2: 51
2-1: 38
2-0: 29
0-2: 27
3-1: 23
3-0: 7
Runners on base
Bases empty: 327
One man on: 185
Two on: 73
Bases full: 13
Inning
First: 137
Second: 24
Third: 57
Fourth: 67
Fifth: 78
Sixth: 66
Seventh: 59
Eighth: 61
Ninth: 34
Extra innings: 15
Source: baseball-reference.com
Twitter: @latimeshouston