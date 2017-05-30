Sports Angels

Breaking down all 598 of Albert Pujols' home runs

Albert Pujols has hit 598 home runs in his 17-season career. Here’s how they breakdown:

Team

With St. Louis: 445

With Angels: 153

Pitcher

vs. Right-handers: 444

vs. Left-handers: 154

Home/road

at home: 280

on the road: 318

By month

In March/April: 103

In May: 109

In June: 98

In July: 97

In August: 112

In Sept./Oct. 79

By number of outs

One out: 215

Two out: 194

None out: 189

No. of homers in game

One-homer game: 484

Two-homer game: 51

Three-homer game: 4

Vs. team

Chicago Cubs: 56

Houston: 55

Pittsburgh: 50

Cincinnati: 47

Milwaukee: 42

Washington: 24

Kansas City: 22

New York Mets: 22

Colorado: 21

Atlanta: 20

San Diego: 20

Seattle: 20

Dodgers: 18

Arizona: 18

Texas: 18

Oakland: 17

San Francisco: 16

Miami: 15

Detroit: 13

Philadelphia: 13

Tampa Bay: 12

Chicago White Sox: 11

Boston: 10

New York Yankees: 8

Cleveland: 7

Toronto: 7

Minnesota: 6

Baltimore: 5

Angels: 4

St. Louis: 1

Milestone home runs

No. 1: April 6, 2001, at Arizona (Armando Reynoso)

No. 100: July 20, 2003, at Dodgers (Odalis Perez)

No. 200: Sept. 30, 2005. vs. Cincinnati (Matt Belisle)

No. 300: July 4, 2008, vs. Chicago Cubs (Bob Howry)

No. 400: Aug. 26, 2010, at Washington (Jordan Zimmermann)

No. 500: April 22, 2014, at Washington (Taylor Jordan)

Most victimized pitchers

Ryan Dempster: 8

Wade Miller: 5

Aaron Harang: 5

Odalis Perez: 5

Randy Johnson: 5

Roy Oswalt: 5

Ian Snell: 5

Carlos Zambrano: 5

Chris Capuano: 5

By game outcome

In Wins: 428

In Losses: 170

By defensive position

First base: 430

DH: 72

Left field: 64

Third base: 24

Right field: 6

PH: 2

By position in lineup

Batting third: 485

Batting fourth: 97

Batting fifth: 8

Batting sixth: 6

Batting seventh: 1

Batting eighth: 1

By count

1-1: 85

1-0 count: 81

First pitch: 77

0-1: 69

2-2: 59

1-2: 52

3-2: 51

2-1: 38

2-0: 29

0-2: 27

3-1: 23

3-0: 7

Runners on base

Bases empty: 327

One man on: 185

Two on: 73

Bases full: 13

Inning

First: 137

Second: 24

Third: 57

Fourth: 67

Fifth: 78

Sixth: 66

Seventh: 59

Eighth: 61

Ninth: 34

Extra innings: 15

Source: baseball-reference.com

