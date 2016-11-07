Angels bring Escobar back; Trout is an MVP finalist for fifth year in a row

The Angels on Monday exercised their option to retain veteran third baseman Yunel Escobar at a $7-million salary for 2017. Had they declined the option, they would have owed him $1 million in severance.

Escobar, 34, hit .304 in 132 games for the club last season. He compiled a .355 on-base percentage and .391 slugging mark while batting leadoff. Advanced metrics harshly measured his defense and baserunning, plunging his overall value below the big league average for regulars.

But at a net cost of $6 million, the decision was not difficult. More likely, the Angels waited to ascertain what the trade market for him might be this winter.

The Angels explored trading Escobar ahead of last season’s Aug. 1 non-waiver trade deadline. They discussed him with at least two teams, but concerns about his comportment hindered his value.

Escobar was ejected from three games, once when he drew a strike zone in the dirt to show how badly an umpire had blown a call. Asked about it later, he shouted expletives at reporters.

After the Escobar decision and last week’s acquisition of left fielder Cameron Maybin, the Angels have presumptive starters at at least seven positions, the only uncertainties at second base and catcher.

They could opt to split catching duties between 26-year-olds Carlos Perez and Jett Bandy, but are without obvious second-base options within the organization.

“We have nobody that’s played 120 or 130 games, to date, at second base,” said General Manager Billy Eppler, who is at GM meetings in Scottsdale. “That would be nice to find.”

Trout again an MVP finalist

For the fifth consecutive year, Angels center fielder Mike Trout is a finalist for the American League most valuable player award.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts are the other finalists. The winner will be announced on the MLB Network at 3 p.m. PST on Nov. 17.

Trout, 25, won the award in 2014, and finished second in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Statistically, 2014 was the worst season of his major league career, whereas this season might have been his best: He hit .315 with a career-high — and league-high — .441 on-base percentage and .550 slugging percentage. He homered 29 times, drove in 100 runs, and stole 30 bases, a round-number chase that consumed the last week of the Angels’ woebegone season.

Relief options

The Angels were among nearly 20 teams with a representative in attendance at free-agent reliever Greg Holland’s pitching showcase Monday at nearby Grand Canyon University.

A two-time All-Star for Kansas City, Holland is attempting to return to the majors after spending last season rehabilitating from elbow ligament replacement surgery. The 30-year-old right-hander owns a career 2.42 earned-run average in 309 games.

“He got through his bullpen and it looked like it was easy for him,” Eppler said of the report he received on Holland.

The club is also near a contract agreement to re-sign free-agent reliever Andrew Bailey, who saved six games in September after signing as a minor league free agent the previous month. Bailey, 32, yielded three runs in 11 1/3 innings.

Short hops

The Angels designated reliever Cory Rasmus for assignment. Because there is no 60-day disabled list in the off-season, they needed to clear one 40-man roster spot Monday. …The organization promoted Nate Horowitz, 28, to pro scouting director, replacing longtime first baseman Hal Morris, who resigned from the role to work at the Bay Area athlete stock-exchange start-up Fantex. … The Angels also promoted physical therapist Bernard Li to director of sports science and player performance. … The Angels have two Gold Glove finalists: catcher Carlos Perez and shortstop Andrelton Simmons. Those winners will be announced Tuesday.

