Albert Pujols looks like a new man on his first day at Angels camp

Albert Pujols didn't drop that spring-training "best-shape-of-my-life" cliche into his conversation with reporters upon arriving at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Friday, but the Angels first baseman was clearly in the best shape he has been in since 2013.
Free of the shackles of physical therapy for the first time in four offseasons, the 38-year-old slugger said he lost about 15 pounds with the help of a new training regimen, and he appeared much leaner than he did at the end of the 2017 season.
For Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani to start at designated hitter two or three times a week, Pujols, who was limited by foot injuries to 34 games at first base in 2016 and 2017, must play the field two or three times a week. He appears physically ready for that, and more.
"I'm in better shape, for sure," Pujols said. "This is just part of getting myself healthy, being able to play the game."
Pujols was listed at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds last season, but he wouldn't say what weight he is reporting at this year.
"I feel good," he said. "That's not for you guys, the media or the fans. It's just between me and my trainers, that's it."
Pujols spent the winter after the 2013 season recovering from a torn plantar fascia in his left foot, and the next three winters — after the 2014, 2015 and 2016 seasons — he was recovering from foot surgeries.
There were no physical limitations this winter. Pujols, who normally spends his offseasons in Missouri, remained in Orange County and worked out at Proactive Sports Performance in Costa Mesa, where he focused more on agility and flexibility instead of the "old-school, heavy lifting."
"They introduced me to a different workout that I never had," Pujols said. "You get some strength in there, but before, I spent 2-2 ½ hours in the gym. Now, I take care of everything in an hour and a half. You burn more calories and are able to hit the goal you want to hit. I feel great. It was something I needed."
Pujols has averaged 30 homers and 105 RBIs over the four seasons. He surpassed the 600-career homer mark last season and enters 2018 needing 32 hits to reach 3,000.
He had a career-low .672 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 2017, and while he refused to use his lower-body injuries as an excuse, manager Mike Scioscia could tell they affected Pujols.
"Albert performed at the plate, but like any hitter who drives the ball, you're sensitive to how your legs feel," Scioscia said. "But Albert looks great. He worked out very hard this winter. He was able to. This is one of the first years he's been able to do some of the things he's wanted to, and he's ready to go."