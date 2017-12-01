Angels offer arbitration to all 10 eligible players

The Angels offered arbitration to their 10 eligible players ahead of Friday's 5 p.m. Pacific time deadline.
Right-handed starters Garrett Richards, Matt Shoemaker and JC Ramirez were tendered contracts, as were left-handed starters Tyler Skaggs and Andrew Heaney. Those five could form the Angels' opening-day rotation.
Also receiving offers were catcher Martin Maldonado, first baseman C.J. Cron as well as relievers Blake Parker, Jose Alvarez and Cam Bedrosian.
Earlier Friday, the Angels agreed to a contract to avoid arbitration with another eligible player, right-hander Blake Wood. He will earn $1.45 million in 2018, less than he likely would have made through arbitration.
Teams and players have until January to exchange salary figures. Arbitration hearings won't take place until February.
MLBTradeRumors.com projects the 10 Angels tendered contracts to total $26.3 million next season. That sum would raise the club's projected opening-day payroll to roughly $141 million, about $25 million short of where they have operated in recent seasons.
