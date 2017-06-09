Angels beat Astros 9-4 in Cameron Maybin's return

The Angels re-introduced Cameron Maybin into their starting lineup one hour before Friday’s first pitch. The outfielder quickly announced his presence in the Angels’ 9-4 victory over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

The club notched 20 baserunners in all and made their two-game total 20 runs since they were shut out Wednesday in Detroit.

Off the disabled list, Maybin began the game with a single, and soon stole second and third while Albert Pujols and Yunel Escobar worked walks. In a 2-and-2 count, Luis Valbuena checked his swing on a fastball below the zone, the seventh pitch of his plate appearance. Third-base umpire Bill Miller ruled he had not swung. Astros starter Brad Peacock’s next pitch was a a curve below the zone and Valbuena walked to force in a run.

The Angels managed nothing else until the second, when Eric Young Jr. singled and Danny Espinosa walked to begin. Peacock picked Young off of second base, but Maybin followed with a ground-rule double to right, scoring Espinosa. Kole Calhoun rapped a single to right to score Maybin before Pujols grounded into an inning-ending double play.

In the second, Brian McCann and Marwin Gonzalez notched back-to-back one-out singles. Angels starter Matt Shoemaker then walked Alex Bregman to load the bases. Nori Aoki grounded out to first, where Valbuena stepped on the base and fired home, hoping for a double play. He missed it by a few feet, a run scored, and Jake Marisnick’s subsequent infield single scored another. Simmons, though, alertly threw back to third to catch Bregman off base and end the inning.

The Angels scored more in the third, fourth, sixth, seventh, and eighth. First, Escobar doubled down the left-field line and Valbuena singled to right-center, scoring him. Then, Maybin singled on the infield, stole second, continued to third when the throw to second was errant, and jogged home on a Calhoun single. Maybin pilfered his career-high fourth base of the game after he walked in the sixth inning. No Angel had stolen that many bases in 24 years.

Following that steal, Maybin took third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly. Martin Maldonado supplied two more runs with a home run in the seventh, and Escobar singled in Calhoun to cap the scoring in the eighth.

In 45 games this season, Maybin has stolen 17 bases, more than he stole in more than twice as many games last season. His total leads the American League West.

Shoemaker worked around a leadoff double in the third inning to retire 13 consecutive hitters until Marwin Gonzalez notched a one-out single in the seventh. Alex Bregman crushed Shoemaker’s next pitch out of the stadium for a two-run homer. The Angels’ right-hander finished off the inning, then ceded the mound to David Hernandez and Jose Alvarez for the rest.

The Angels (32-32) climbed back to .500, though they remain 12 1/2 games behind Houston.

Three hours before game time Friday, a stadium official walked into the Angels’ clubhouse, grabbed a marker, and wrote in large letters on the whiteboard: ROOF OPEN. He circled his work and walked away, never learning the extent to which he had surprised the Angels.

“Wow,” massage therapist Yoichi Terada said as he walked by the board. “First time, I guess.”

It is uncommon for the roof to be open this late in the year. The fact that it would quickly became the talk of the clubhouse, among players and managers. It’s unclear what effect, if any, it has on gameplay, but it’s clear the Angels won’t protest if it remains open for the rest of this weekend series.

